24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Great for anti inflammatory, pain relief, skin blemishes, stress, and anxiety. Flavor Profile: Earthy & Citrus 14.06% CBD and .74% CBG 2 Grams Organically grown Direct from Farm No heavy metals Pesticide free Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested
Be the first to review this product.
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.