 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Elektra Kush

Elektra Kush

by Zen Alchemy Labs

Write a review
Zen Alchemy Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Elektra Kush

$9.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Great for anti inflammatory, pain relief, skin blemishes, stress, and anxiety. Flavor Profile: Earthy & Citrus 14.06% CBD and .74% CBG 2 Grams Organically grown Direct from Farm No heavy metals Pesticide free Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs Logo
Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas. Voted editors best place to buy CBD in 2019 by the Fort Worth Weekly https://www.fwweekly.com/2019/09/26/getting-and-spending-4/ Use code LEAFLY10 to get 10% off your first order!