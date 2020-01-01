Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Uniquely formulated with Full Spectrum Distillate. Great as a preventative for anxiety, stress and pain. Each 1 fl oz (30 ml) bottle contains: 500mg CBD Fractionated Coconut Oil Other Cannabinoids: THCA, CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC. Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC. 16mg CBD per serving Suggested Use: Place 1ml of Elixir under tongue. Allow 60 seconds for max absorption. Can be mixed in food or beverages.
