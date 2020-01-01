 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Healing Salve

Healing Salve

by Zen Alchemy Labs

Write a review
Zen Alchemy Labs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Healing Salve

$34.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Uniquely formulated with 600mg of Full Spectrum Bubba Kush Hemp Flower, it's medicinal power is truly magical. Reducing pain almost instantly makes this CBD Healing Salve our most popular product. Each 1oz jar contains: 110mg CBD 400mg of Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) An Essential Oil Blend of Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil Other Cannabinoids: THCA, CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs Logo
Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas. Voted editors best place to buy CBD in 2019 by the Fort Worth Weekly https://www.fwweekly.com/2019/09/26/getting-and-spending-4/ Use code LEAFLY10 to get 10% off your first order!