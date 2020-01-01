 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Wowie

by Zen Alchemy Labs

Zen Alchemy Labs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Maui Wowie

About this product

420mg/ml CBD Distillate with 85% concentration, infused with Maui Wowie terpenes. Maui Wowie is a sativa strain known for Happy, Uplifted, Euphoric, Energetic, and Creative properties. Flavor notes: Pineapple, Tropical, and Sweet.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas. Voted editors best place to buy CBD in 2019 by the Fort Worth Weekly https://www.fwweekly.com/2019/09/26/getting-and-spending-4/ Use code LEAFLY10 to get 10% off your first order!