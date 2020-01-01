24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Known to provide an uplifting and energetic feeling. Helps with stress reduction, anti-inflammatory, pain relief, depression and insomnia. Flavor Profile: Earthy & Citrus 14.64% CBD and .47% CBG 2 Grams Organically grown Direct from Farm No heavy metals Pesticide free Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.