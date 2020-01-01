 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Space Candy

by Zen Alchemy Labs

$9.95MSRP

About this product

Known to provide an uplifting and energetic feeling. Helps with stress reduction, anti-inflammatory, pain relief, depression and insomnia. Flavor Profile: Earthy & Citrus 14.64% CBD and .47% CBG 2 Grams Organically grown Direct from Farm No heavy metals Pesticide free Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas. Voted editors best place to buy CBD in 2019 by the Fort Worth Weekly https://www.fwweekly.com/2019/09/26/getting-and-spending-4/ Use code LEAFLY10 to get 10% off your first order!