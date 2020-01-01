 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Diesel

by Zen Alchemy Labs

About this product

420mg/ml CBD Distillate with 85% concentration, infused with Strawberry Diesel terpenes. Strawberry Diesel is a true sativa/indica hybrid known for Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, and Creative properties. Flavor notes: Diesel, Sweet, and Strawberry Third Party Lab Tested

About this strain

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Linalool
  Caryophyllene

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you're looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas.