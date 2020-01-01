 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Zendo Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Creatures CBD Pet Tincture 200mg

About this product

Keep your pet regular and support their digestive health with Zendo’s 200mg CBD Pet tincture. Our unique formula is packed with natural turmeric, CBD distillate, and a MCT oil blend intended to ease digestion. Turmeric is believed to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-fungal, & wound healing properties. This product is the perfect way to ease your pets discomfort & anxiety in a natural way.

