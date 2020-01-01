1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Keep your pet regular and support their digestive health with Zendo’s 200mg CBD Pet tincture. Our unique formula is packed with natural turmeric, CBD distillate, and a MCT oil blend intended to ease digestion. Turmeric is believed to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-fungal, & wound healing properties. This product is the perfect way to ease your pets discomfort & anxiety in a natural way.
