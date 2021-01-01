6" Metal Rolling Tray - Black
by ZIG-ZAG
About this product
-10 inches by 6 inches -Metal rolling tray -Black w/ Zig Zag logo -Rolled edges & high curved sides -Smooth surface
About this brand
ZIG-ZAG
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.
