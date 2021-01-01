 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. 6" Metal Rolling Tray - Black

6" Metal Rolling Tray - Black

by ZIG-ZAG

Write a review
ZIG-ZAG Smoking Rolling Trays 6" Metal Rolling Tray - Black

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

-10 inches by 6 inches -Metal rolling tray -Black w/ Zig Zag logo -Rolled edges & high curved sides -Smooth surface

About this brand

ZIG-ZAG Logo
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review