200MG CBD VAPE PEN

by Ziggy's Naturals

5.01
$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD. Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Hemp Terpenes This product is 100% THC Free Details: Ziggy’s Naturals Disposable Vape Pen is a very popular disposable battery and cartridge in one unit. This beautiful vape pen has a sleek look and finish, and it is disposable! While other products on the market contain MCT oil, PG (Propylene glycol) or VG (Vegetable Glycerin), our Pens simply contain natural hemp terpenes and CBD Isolate. Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD.

About this brand

Ziggy's Naturals Logo
Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.

1 customer review

5.01

This CBD pen is amazing! I was skeptical at first, I tend to not get any relief from CBD but Ziggy’s is a game changer. This pen is awesome because it’s quick and easy to use and you feel the effects faster than other methods. If I could rate it higher I would!!