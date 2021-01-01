 Loading…

300MG CBD HERBAL TINCTURE

by Ziggy's Naturals

About this product

300mg CBD Herbal Tincture 30ml Natural Flavor Serving Size: 1ml Servings Per Bottle: 30 Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving: 10mg Suggested Use: Place 1 ml (approx. 20 drops) under the tongue, once or twice daily, as needed. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil This product contains a value of 0.3% or less of THC.

About this brand

Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.

