 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Wizard Watermelon Gummies 150mg 15-pack

Wizard Watermelon Gummies 150mg 15-pack

by Zilla's Performance Edibles

Write a review
Zilla's Performance Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Wizard Watermelon Gummies 150mg 15-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wizard Watermelon is one of our top selling flavors! Enchant your taste buds with this soft, chewy, mouthwatering watermelon flavor. Made With Pure CBD , no THC. Lab Tested to Ensure Purity and Potency. Approximately 10 mg CBD per gummy bear, 15 gummy bears per package. 150mg per package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zilla's Performance Edibles Logo