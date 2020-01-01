 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Tourism
  4. Events
  5. CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo

CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo

by Zimmer Global

Write a review
Zimmer Global Tourism Events CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo

About this product

Now in its fourth year, this high profile event will take place September 26 – 28, 2019 at the world-class Montego Bay Convention Center. With over 70 speakers and 3500 attendees from over 30 countries you can be assured a plethora of knowledge, opportunity and invaluable networking connections in the global epicenter of the expanding cannabis industry. The CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo will host industry professionals from across the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Europe, Australia, Israel, US and Canada to discuss opportunities for investment, medical development and the legal landscape. The conference will also feature presentations and exhibitions by experts, policymakers, researchers and business people. Keynote Speakers for 2019: Bruce Linton (Founder Canopy Growth) Vicente Fox (Former President of Mexico) Steve DeAngelo (Founder Harborside Health) Cam Battley (Chief Corporate Office Aurora Cannabis) www.canexjamaica.com/register

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zimmer Global Logo
Zimmer & Co. is a health and wellness distribution enterprise focused on medicinal cannabis and hemp-based CBD products. Our primary market is the Caribbean where the principals have almost 50 combined professional years encompassing sales, marketing, business development, entrepreneurship, management and customer service. The company presently has a portfolio of 140 products including 51 that have been approved for sale in Jamaica by the Ministry of Health. Zimmer & Co. is a fully licensed distribution pharmacy approved by the Ministry of Health and the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica and also holds a controlled substance license. The company is the leading distributor of CBD products and presently sells into over 450 retail outlets in Jamaica. Zimmer has been recognized for the pioneering role it has played in distribution in the industry in the Caribbean and currently sells into 5 different markets and is currently pursuing expansion into Europe and Latin America.