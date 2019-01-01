 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Lime Reserve

Black Lime Reserve

by Zion Gardens

Write a review
Zion Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Lime Reserve

About this product

Black Lime Reserve by Zion Gardens

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zion Gardens Logo
“Zion” is often defined as a “state of utter perfection and happiness”. At Zion Gardens, we grow cannabis that will elevate our clients to this feeling of Heaven on Earth. We are very passionate about cultivating this herb because we know it has healed people for thousands of years. It positively affects people physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as, simply improve the overall quality of our their lives. Because of this, Zion Gardens’ owners take their duty to provide the highest quality cannabis very serioulsy – so much so that they personally quality check every strain they sell – sometimes multiple times. ;P