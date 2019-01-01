About this product

We start U.S.-grown organic hemp and process it through spagyric extraction for maximum bioavailability and potency. Our tincture is a full spectrum hemp oil to give the user the best health benefits. Full spectrum hemp oil can help with insomnia, chronic pain, anxiety and more. Multi-day spagyric hemp extraction process Full spectrum 7 cannabinoid profile (including .3% THC) Ingredients: hemp, fractionated coconut oil 750mg cannabinoids per 30ml (1 oz) high potency formula Single-sourced Colorado organic hemp