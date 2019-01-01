 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Zion Medicinals 750mg Full Spectrum Hemp oil

Zion Medicinals 750mg Full Spectrum Hemp oil

by Zion Medicinals

Write a review
Zion Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Zion Medicinals 750mg Full Spectrum Hemp oil
Zion Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Zion Medicinals 750mg Full Spectrum Hemp oil
Zion Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Zion Medicinals 750mg Full Spectrum Hemp oil

$124.99MSRP

About this product

We start U.S.-grown organic hemp and process it through spagyric extraction for maximum bioavailability and potency. Our tincture is a full spectrum hemp oil to give the user the best health benefits. Full spectrum hemp oil can help with insomnia, chronic pain, anxiety and more. Multi-day spagyric hemp extraction process Full spectrum 7 cannabinoid profile (including .3% THC) Ingredients: hemp, fractionated coconut oil 750mg cannabinoids per 30ml (1 oz) high potency formula Single-sourced Colorado organic hemp

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zion Medicinals Logo
Organic Spagyric Full Spectrum Hemp Products