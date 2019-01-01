 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Zion Medicinals Full Spectrum Hemp Healing Salve

Zion Medicinals Full Spectrum Hemp Healing Salve

by Zion Medicinals

Write a review
Zion Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Zion Medicinals Full Spectrum Hemp Healing Salve
Zion Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Zion Medicinals Full Spectrum Hemp Healing Salve

$66.00MSRP

About this product

A healing salve made with spagyric extracts of Bloodroot, Hemp, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood. Naturally rich in vitamin C, minerals, cannabinoids and skin rejuvenating oils. This is made to be an all around healing salve. Ingredients: Spagyric extracts of Hemp, Bloodroot, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood Resin in Organic Jojoba Oil and Candelilla wax. This product is VEGAN.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zion Medicinals Logo
Organic Spagyric Full Spectrum Hemp Products