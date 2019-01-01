About this product

A healing salve made with spagyric extracts of Bloodroot, Hemp, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood. Naturally rich in vitamin C, minerals, cannabinoids and skin rejuvenating oils. This is made to be an all around healing salve. Ingredients: Spagyric extracts of Hemp, Bloodroot, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood Resin in Organic Jojoba Oil and Candelilla wax. This product is VEGAN.