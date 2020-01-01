 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cookie Puss

Cookie Puss

by Zion Roots

Zion Roots Cannabis Flower Cookie Puss

Cookie Puss

Cookie Puss

Bred by Jinxproof Genetics, Cookie Puss is a hybrid cross of Cat Piss and GSC. Big, tight, resinous buds offer sweet and earthy aromas with notes of lime and pine that jump out of the bag and into your senses. Keep your eyes peeled because some phenotypes have beautiful pink flowers. Cookie Puss offers a soothing experience.

About this brand

Small Batch Craft Cannabis- Applegate OR