About this product

This bud combines aromatic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and the body-melting indica, Face Off OG. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average. Do-Si-Dos can be potent for even experienced cannabis users, with THC levels clocking in at between 19% and a whopping 30%. Buds of Do-Si-Dos are typically small in size and adhere in small, popcorn-like clusters. Like many predominantly indica varieties, the flowers have a dense structure, with the small leaves curling tightly inward toward their central stems. What these flowers lack in size, they make up for in color.