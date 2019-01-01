 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Do-Si-Dos

by Zion Roots

This bud combines aromatic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and the body-melting indica, Face Off OG. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average. Do-Si-Dos can be potent for even experienced cannabis users, with THC levels clocking in at between 19% and a whopping 30%. Buds of Do-Si-Dos are typically small in size and adhere in small, popcorn-like clusters. Like many predominantly indica varieties, the flowers have a dense structure, with the small leaves curling tightly inward toward their central stems. What these flowers lack in size, they make up for in color.

Small Batch Craft Cannabis- Applegate OR