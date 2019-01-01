About this product

Gelato is a hybrid crossed from taste-engineered parents Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and fruity indica Sunset Sherbert. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. San Francisco creators Cookie Fam Genetics have released multiple numbered phenotypes of Gelato - phenotype #33 has picked up the nickname Larry Bird in reference to the legendary player’s jersey number. This strain has an indica-leaning high and carries a THC composition that ranges from 20% to 25%.