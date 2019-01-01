 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato (Phenotype #33) aka "Larry Bird"

Gelato (Phenotype #33) aka "Larry Bird"

by Zion Roots

Write a review
Zion Roots Cannabis Flower Gelato (Phenotype #33) aka "Larry Bird"

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Gelato is a hybrid crossed from taste-engineered parents Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and fruity indica Sunset Sherbert. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. San Francisco creators Cookie Fam Genetics have released multiple numbered phenotypes of Gelato - phenotype #33 has picked up the nickname Larry Bird in reference to the legendary player’s jersey number. This strain has an indica-leaning high and carries a THC composition that ranges from 20% to 25%.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zion Roots Logo
Small Batch Craft Cannabis- Applegate OR