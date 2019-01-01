 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Las Vegas (LVOG)

Las Vegas (LVOG)

by Zion Roots

Write a review
Zion Roots Cannabis Flower Las Vegas (LVOG)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The LVOG strain is easy to spot with large-ish, indica-like buds, yellowish-green leaves, orange hairs, and a heavy coating of trichomes that looks like sprinkled sugar. It’s a pungent strain: The bud smells strongly of pine and sour lemon and, when smoked, has a strong woody taste with sour lemon undertones. This hybrid is known for producing a hard-hitting high that offers the best of both indica and sativa. The mental euphoria and relaxation make it ideal for treating stress, depression, and even anxiety since it lacks the “mind-race” of many other sativas. At the same time, the intense physical relaxation and “couch lock” are excellent for treating chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zion Roots Logo
Small Batch Craft Cannabis- Applegate OR