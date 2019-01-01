About this product

The LVOG strain is easy to spot with large-ish, indica-like buds, yellowish-green leaves, orange hairs, and a heavy coating of trichomes that looks like sprinkled sugar. It’s a pungent strain: The bud smells strongly of pine and sour lemon and, when smoked, has a strong woody taste with sour lemon undertones. This hybrid is known for producing a hard-hitting high that offers the best of both indica and sativa. The mental euphoria and relaxation make it ideal for treating stress, depression, and even anxiety since it lacks the “mind-race” of many other sativas. At the same time, the intense physical relaxation and “couch lock” are excellent for treating chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea.