Sherb Breath cannabis strain is an Indica dominant strain that canna-lovers with all tolerances can indulge in. This strain has a sweet and spicy smell and taste. Sherb Breath cannabis strain’s high provides imaginative energy and relaxation that will erase aches without leaving you sleepy or sedated. The onset comes on slow and smooth, lifting your mood and imbuing you with a sense of hazy delight.