  5. 024 inch OG Straight Tube

024 inch OG Straight Tube

by Zob Glass

$169.99MSRP

About this product

Back to basics with this straight tube from Zob Glass. It's approx. 24 inches tall, and is made with 5mm. thick glass. You'll get great diffusion from this pipe due to it's diffused down stem. A three prong ice pinch will let you pack this bad boy full of ice, for chilled rips! This quality, American made pipe sits on a sturdy glass base. Like all Zobs, it comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure each piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than pictured.

About this brand

ZOB Glass has been making tubes in Southern California for over 10 years now. Specializing the in the best glass your money can buy!