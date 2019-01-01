 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hoss Glass Recycler Build-A-Bong Beaker Base

by Utopia Glass

$146.99MSRP

The Twisted Recycler Base is our first Build-A-Bong recycler which brings a whole new look to the Build-A-Bong lineup. Attach this with other Hoss Glass parts and create your own cool setup. The base recycles water up through the tube on the side, and it runs back down to the base through the center, while smoke percolates up into the top tube. This makes for amazingly smooth hits. Dimensions: Height: 8" Inches / 200mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Thickness: 5mm Includes: (1) H168 - Recycler Base (1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers