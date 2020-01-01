 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. ZootBlast Drink - 30mg

by Zoots by Ionic

About this product

Enlightenment is yours. 30mg of our proprietary Cypress THC Extract™ blended with natural enhancers to deliver a clear-headed high with an energizing kick. Yerba mate and guarana provide a stimulating caffeine boost—one bottle of ZootBlast 30mg contains about 140mg caffeine (around as much caffeine as double shot of espresso), or 45mg caffeine per 10mg THC serving—while lemon balm sustains energy and mental clarity. Go forth and seize the day!

About this brand

At Zoots, we like to focus on the little things. Like handcrafted small batch treats made with premium infused cannabis paired with unique blends tailored to your interests, desires and intentions. Best of all, our nibbles and drinks taste delicious, too. The days of dividing brownies and crumbling cookies is a thing of the past. Zoots by the serving is here to stay. Are you feeling empowered? Our Zootologists carefully extract the essential oils of the marijuana plant in a contaminant-free environment using our proprietary Cypress Extraction Method™. This closed-loop process captures the THC using organic cane alcohol in a cold fusion process. So, you can be assured that each serving is consistent. And while everyone experiences cannabis individually, Zoots is about having a good time without feeling uncomfortably stoned. Which is what sets Zoots apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis edibles.