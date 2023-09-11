We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Akwesasne, NY
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles near Akwesasne, NY
Filters
clear all
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(2854)
Seeds
(1526)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(691)
Vape pens
(570)
Cartridges
(561)
Accessories
(484)
Show all 97
Dispensary
Higher Ground Cannabis Co
(169)
Dank Bank Recreational Dispensary
(104)
Cannabis Island - Akwesasne
(60)
Cannabis Island Dispensary - 37
(14)
Brands
Mota
(60)
Dank Bank Farms
(19)
Mellow Vibes
(15)
Higher Ground
(14)
Zaza packs
(13)
Left Coast Extracts
(11)
Dee
(9)
Show all 52
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(159)
$25 to $50
(148)
$50 to $100
(39)
$100 to $200
(1)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Edibles
339 results
Sort by
Recommended
Jungle Boys
Jungle Boys Hash Rosin Gummies - 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$1.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
each
see all buying options
Higher Ground
Sweet Tangerine - Microdose 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
VIP 50mg Lollipop
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
V.I.P. 80mg Lollipop
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
V.I.P. 100mg lollipop
Edibles
starting at
$6.50
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$6.50
each
see all buying options
Higher Ground
Higher Ground - 100mg suckers
Edibles
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Zaza Lollipops 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Stone Lab
Stone Lab Gummies
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Wizard
Zerds - Sour Watermelon 100mg + 5mg THCV
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Wizard
Zerds - Blue Raspberry 100mg + 5mg CBN
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Wizard
Zerds - White Chocolate Morsels 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Wizard
Zerds - Raspberry 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Wizard
Zerds - Assorted Flavours 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Dee
Thai Banana - Solventless Rosin Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Dee
Thai Coconut - Solventless Rosin Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
23
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Bombay, NY
6.0 mi
1 dispensary
Fort Covington, NY
9.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Malone, NY
22.6 mi
1 dispensary
Potsdam, NY
27.6 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations