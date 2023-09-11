We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Akwesasne, NY
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best flower near Akwesasne, NY
Filters
clear all
Flower
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(2854)
Seeds
(1526)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(691)
Vape pens
(570)
Cartridges
(561)
Accessories
(484)
Show all 97
Dispensary
Dank Bank Recreational Dispensary
(1416)
Higher Ground Cannabis Co
(713)
Cannabis Island Dispensary - 37
(72)
Cannabis Island - Akwesasne
(48)
Brands
Pressure Packs
(473)
CLOUD 9INE
(212)
Pressure
(140)
ZAZA Packs
(128)
Cloud 9 Confectionery
(125)
Emerald Smoke
(67)
Aventus 8
(56)
Show all 70
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(7)
Medium
10-20%
(645)
High
>20%
(677)
Price range
Under $25
(1251)
$25 to $50
(344)
$50 to $100
(331)
$100 to $200
(264)
$200 and above
(59)
Amount
0.5 grams
(272)
1 gram
(325)
2 grams
(268)
1/8 ounce
(534)
1/4 ounce
(270)
1/2 ounce
(269)
1 ounce
(307)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(324)
Loading...
sativa
(239)
Loading...
hybrid
(974)
Strain name
Truffle
(32)
Death Bubba
(26)
Purple Haze
(25)
Dynamite
(24)
Fuelato
(24)
Superglue
(24)
Blue Raspberry
(16)
Show all 212
Effects
Loading...
happy
(1,517)
Loading...
euphoric
(1,482)
Loading...
uplifted
(1,369)
Loading...
relaxed
(1,315)
Loading...
focused
(1,190)
Loading...
giggly
(1,141)
Loading...
hungry
(1,029)
Loading...
creative
(1,025)
Loading...
tingly
(993)
Show all 13
(1)
Flower
934 results
Sort by
Recommended
Best seller
Pressure
Mixed Shake
Flower
starting at
$0.50
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$0.50
0.5 grams
see all buying options
Best seller
Tangie Cookies Lows
Flower
Sativa
thc 21%
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
Strawberry Haze Lows
Flower
Sativa
thc 19%
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Super Glue Lows
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Purple Haze Lows
Flower
Sativa
thc 16%
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Mendo Dope
Mendo Mint Lows
Flower
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Dynamite Lows
Flower
Indica
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Platinum OG Lows
Flower
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Push Pops Lows
Flower
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Cap Junky Lows
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
CBZ
Flower
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Mendo Dope
Mendo Sour
Flower
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Purple Haze 2
Flower
Sativa
thc 16%
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
House of Cultivar
Super Glue
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
New
Platinum OG
Flower
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
63
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Bombay, NY
6.0 mi
1 dispensary
Fort Covington, NY
9.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Malone, NY
22.6 mi
1 dispensary
Potsdam, NY
27.6 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations