Shop cannabis products near Alpena, MI
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
Seeds
(1520)
Flower
(909)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(784)
Gummies
(756)
Vape pens
(690)
Cartridges
(338)
Pre-rolls
(316)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Neighborhood Provisions (REC)
(868)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(1176)
Aventus 8
(582)
Zaleaf
(531)
WeedSeedsExpress
(304)
Premium Cultivars
(252)
The Green Dragon CBD
(225)
DazeD8
(217)
Show all 296
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(54)
Medium
10-20%
(1164)
High
>20%
(928)
Price range
Under $25
(544)
$25 to $50
(226)
$50 to $100
(77)
$100 to $200
(19)
$200 and above
(2)
Amount
0.5 grams
(6)
1 gram
(322)
2 grams
(16)
1/8 ounce
(67)
1/4 ounce
(57)
1/2 ounce
(51)
1 ounce
(54)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(416)
Loading...
sativa
(337)
Loading...
hybrid
(1,321)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(48)
Granddaddy Purple
(35)
Pineapple Express
(35)
Sour Diesel
(34)
Strawberry Cough
(27)
Wedding Cake
(26)
Ice Cream Cake
(23)
Show all 741
Effects
Loading...
happy
(2,042)
Loading...
euphoric
(1,997)
Loading...
uplifted
(1,914)
Loading...
giggly
(1,743)
Loading...
relaxed
(1,729)
Loading...
tingly
(1,593)
Loading...
focused
(1,539)
Loading...
creative
(1,362)
Loading...
aroused
(1,324)
Show all 13
9,978 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sun Grown
SUPER BUFF CHERRY (SUN GROWN)
Flower
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Sun Grown
WHY YOU GELLY (SUN GROWN)
Flower
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Sun Grown
KUSH CAKE (SUN GROWN)
Flower
Hybrid
thc 25%
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Grasshopper Farms Michigan
FATSO (SUN GROWN)
Flower
Indica
thc 28%
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Grasshopper Farms Michigan
HELLCAT (SUN GROWN)
Flower
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
WALLFLOWER
MANDARIN COOKIES (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
WALLFLOWER
SKUNK PISS (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
ORBIT
APPLE BANANA GELATO (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
ORBIT
WINTERBERRY (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
ORBIT
UBE CHEESECAKE (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Indica
thc 22%
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
ORBIT
PAPAYA BOMB (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Hybrid
thc 31%
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
ORBIT
FUTURA HAZE (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
One
BISCOTTI PIPPEN (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
One
STRAWBERRY SANDERS (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
One
KENNY FLOWERS (BRONZE TIER)
Flower
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Rogers City, MI
27.9 mi
1 dispensary
Harrisville, MI
28.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Ossineke, MI
28.9 mi
1 dispensary
Atlanta, MI
34.9 mi
1 dispensary
Oscoda, MI
43.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Onaway, MI
44.1 mi
1 dispensary
Luzerne, MI
48.1 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations