We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Brookings, OR
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles near Brookings, OR
Filters
clear all
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(921)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(729)
Vape pens
(566)
Terpenes
(303)
Hemp CBD edibles
(295)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Bud Bros- Brookings
(99)
Brands
Pacific Wave
(13)
Kottonmouth
(9)
Grön
(6)
Peak
(5)
Concrete Jungle
(4)
Fire Dept. Cannabis
(4)
Kotton Mouth
(4)
Show all 19
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(1)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(3)
Price range
Under $25
(90)
$25 to $50
(9)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Loading...
hybrid
(2)
Strain name
Charlotte's Web
(1)
Grease Monkey
(1)
Super Silver Haze
(1)
Tangelo
(1)
Effects
Loading...
focused
(4)
Loading...
happy
(4)
Loading...
tingly
(4)
Loading...
uplifted
(4)
Loading...
creative
(3)
Loading...
energetic
(3)
Loading...
euphoric
(3)
Loading...
giggly
(3)
Loading...
aroused
(2)
Show all 13
(1)
Edibles
99 results
Sort by
Recommended
Wyld CBD
RB SW - B14
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
GF SW - B1
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Kottonmouth
KottonMouth Grape 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Kottonmouth
KottonMouth Chorange 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Kottonmouth
KottonMouth Island Punch 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Kottonmouth
KottonMouth Sour Watermelon 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
KottonMouth Strawberry Lemonade 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Pacific Wave
THC Single Giggle Gummy 100MG_ Pineapple
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
KottonMouth Cherry Limeade 100mg Single Gummy
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
100mg Live Resin Fruit Gummy - Grape (Sativa)
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
100mg Live Resin Fruit Gummy - Watermelon (Sativa)
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
100mg Live Resin Fruit Gummy - Lemon (Sativa)
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
100mg Live Resin Fruit Gummy - Berry 1-1 THC CBN
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Pacific Wave
THC CARAMEL 100MG
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
100mg Live Resin Fruit Gummy - Lime
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
7
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Orange, CA
21.0 mi
1 dispensary
Crescent City, CA
21.0 mi
2 dispensaries
Gold Beach, OR
26.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Cave Junction, OR
33.7 mi
1 dispensary
Kerby, OR
33.9 mi
2 dispensaries
Port Orford, OR
48.9 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations