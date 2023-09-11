Best chocolates near Corvallis, OR
150 results
Sort by
Recommended
Aventus 8
Crispy Chocolate Squares Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000 mg
Chocolates
Sativa
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Rice Crispy Chocolate Treats Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
Chocolope THC-Infused Vegan Chocolate Bar
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
COOKIES MIL CHOCOLATE CANNABIS INFUSED 150MG
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Red Velvet Cake
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Cookies & Cream
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Shroomz Mushroom Blend THC Liquid Diamond Chocolate Bar Dark
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - COOKIES & CREAM
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Caramel Crunch
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
XITE Delta 9 combined with CBD (15mg/15 mg) total of 30 mg per piece
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Shroomz Mushroom Blend THC Liquid Diamond Chocolate Bar White
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - MILK & COOKIES
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - MILK CHOCOLATE
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Albany, OR
9.5 mi
9 dispensaries
Lebanon, OR
17.5 mi
6 dispensaries
Monmouth, OR
19.6 mi
4 dispensaries
Salem, OR
21.3 mi
57 dispensaries
Sweet Home, OR
28.1 mi
5 dispensaries
Keizer, OR
30.4 mi
7 dispensaries
Eugene, OR
31.4 mi
58 dispensaries
Springfield, OR
35.3 mi
12 dispensaries
Newport, OR
39.4 mi
5 dispensaries
Waldport, OR
40.6 mi
5 dispensaries
McMinnville, OR
43.8 mi
4 dispensaries
Lincoln City, OR
44.7 mi
9 dispensaries