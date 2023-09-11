Best prerolls near Lansing, MI
2,308 results
Sort by
Recommended
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Gush Mints Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 30%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
House
House Joints Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Indica
thc 17%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
House
House Joints Chocolate Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Sativa
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
House
House Joints Banana Kush Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Peach Cobbler Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 23%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Sugar Skunk Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Indica
thc 14%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Socrates Sour Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Watermelon Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Sherb Cream Pie Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Best seller
Dragonfly
Dragonfly Strawberry Cough Pre-Roll 1g
PreRolls
Sativa
thc 19%
deal available
starting at
$1.09
each
Pickup
Delivery
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
East Lansing, MI
2.6 mi
7 dispensaries
Owosso, MI
26.7 mi
5 dispensaries
Corunna, MI
27.3 mi
3 dispensaries
Ionia, MI
29.9 mi
4 dispensaries
Albion, MI
32.8 mi
4 dispensaries
Jackson, MI
33.0 mi
20 dispensaries
Chesaning, MI
38.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Battle Creek, MI
40.4 mi
41 dispensaries
Lowell, MI
42.7 mi
6 dispensaries
Whitmore Lake, MI
45.7 mi
4 dispensaries
Flint, MI
45.7 mi
16 dispensaries
Burton, MI
48.0 mi
8 dispensaries