Best pre-rolls for delivery near Mammoth Lakes, CA
California Love
ICE CREAM CAKE PRE-ROLL - 1G
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 22%
$5.00
1 gram
0.42 mi away at Mammoth Holistics
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mammoth Lakes, CA
0.1 mi
3 dispensaries
June Lake, CA
10.7 mi
1 dispensary
Lee Vining, CA
22.3 mi
1 dispensary
Bishop, CA
35.6 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations