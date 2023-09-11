We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Memphis, TN
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best flower for delivery near Memphis, TN
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Flower
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(91)
Edibles
(19)
Cartridges
(10)
PreRolls
(10)
Concentrates
(6)
Dispensary
Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)
(91)
Brands
Exotics
(91)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(11)
High
>20%
(50)
Price range
Under $25
(37)
$25 to $50
(18)
$50 to $100
(18)
$100 to $200
(18)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(19)
1/8 ounce
(18)
1/4 ounce
(18)
1/2 ounce
(18)
1 ounce
(18)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(5)
Loading...
sativa
(5)
Loading...
hybrid
(56)
Strain name
Biscotti
(5)
Blue Runtz
(5)
Blueberry Pancakes
(5)
Cosmic Candy
(5)
Gary Payton
(5)
Glitter Bomb
(5)
Illemonati
(5)
Show all 14
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(66)
Loading...
happy
(66)
Loading...
relaxed
(66)
Loading...
giggly
(61)
Loading...
uplifted
(61)
Loading...
creative
(51)
Loading...
hungry
(50)
Loading...
aroused
(46)
Loading...
focused
(46)
Show all 13
(1)
Delivery
Flower
19 results
Sort by
Recommended
Staff pick
Exotics
Purple Cream
Flower
Indica
thc 18%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Illemonati
Flower
Hybrid
thc 30%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Staff pick
Exotics
Biscotti Runtz
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Staff pick
Exotics
Warheads
Flower
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Street Tarts
Flower
Hybrid
thc 32.6%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Canal St Runtz
Flower
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Bubblegum Runtz
Flower
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Super Runtz
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Cosmic Candy
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Pipe Dream
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Blue Ritz
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Exotics
Modified Bananas
Flower
Hybrid
thc 31%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Lemon Bar
Flower
Sativa
thc 32%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Purple Tesla
Flower
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Exotics
Blueberry Pancakes
Flower
Hybrid
thc 23%
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.99
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
West Memphis, AR
5.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Horn Lake, MS
13.0 mi
2 dispensaries
Olive Branch, MS
16.3 mi
4 dispensaries
Hernando, MS
22.7 mi
2 dispensaries
Tunica Resorts, MS
22.9 mi
1 dispensary
Senatobia, MS
36.5 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations