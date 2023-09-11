Best chocolates near Newton, MA
109 results
Sort by
Recommended
Aventus 8
Crispy Chocolate Squares Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000 mg
Chocolates
Sativa
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Rice Crispy Chocolate Treats Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
Chocolope THC-Infused Vegan Chocolate Bar
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
COOKIES MIL CHOCOLATE CANNABIS INFUSED 150MG
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Red Velvet Cake
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Cookies & Cream
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
XITE Delta 9 combined with CBD (15mg/15 mg) total of 30 mg per piece
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Caramel Crunch
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - COOKIES & CREAM
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Shroomz Mushroom Blend THC Liquid Diamond Chocolate Bar Dark
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Shroomz Mushroom Blend THC Liquid Diamond Chocolate Bar White
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - MILK & COOKIES
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - MILK CHOCOLATE
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Cambridge, MA
4.0 mi
6 dispensaries
Boston, MA
4.1 mi
26 dispensaries
Somerville, MA
6.0 mi
9 dispensaries
Framingham, MA
9.2 mi
10 dispensaries
Salem, MA
17.7 mi
5 dispensaries
Brockton, MA
17.9 mi
9 dispensaries
Lowell, MA
19.9 mi
6 dispensaries
Attleboro, MA
27.2 mi
4 dispensaries
Worcester, MA
28.5 mi
14 dispensaries
Uxbridge, MA
29.4 mi
5 dispensaries
Fitchburg, MA
31.2 mi
5 dispensaries
Fall River, MA
40.6 mi
10 dispensaries