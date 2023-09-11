We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Pahrump, NV
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best gummies near Pahrump, NV
Filters
clear all
Gummies
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(877)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(750)
Gummies
(717)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(407)
Accessories
(338)
Show all 97
Dispensary
The Grove - Pahrump
(26)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(73)
Aventus 8
(72)
The Green Dragon CBD
(54)
MedPlex Online Dispensary
(52)
FRIENDLY
(48)
Luxe THC
(31)
Gold Dragon Kratom
(23)
Show all 58
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(31)
High
>20%
(18)
Price range
Under $25
(26)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(13)
Loading...
sativa
(8)
Loading...
hybrid
(38)
Strain name
Watermelon
(6)
Blue Raspberry
(4)
Pineapple Express
(4)
Blueberry
(3)
Grape Kush
(3)
Strawberry
(3)
Apple Fritter
(2)
Show all 39
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(59)
Loading...
happy
(58)
Loading...
uplifted
(57)
Loading...
giggly
(52)
Loading...
focused
(47)
Loading...
relaxed
(46)
Loading...
tingly
(43)
Loading...
aroused
(39)
Loading...
creative
(37)
Show all 13
(1)
Gummies
704 results
Sort by
Recommended
Trending
Wyld
Gummies - 1:20 CBD Strawberry
Gummies
(
5
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Sour Apple (S)
Gummies
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Raspberry (S)
Gummies
(
9
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - 1:1 CBG Pear
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Marionberry (I)
Gummies
(
8
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Sour Cherry (I)
Gummies
(
6
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Sour Tangerine (H)
Gummies
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Rosin Gummies - Mango
Gummies
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Rosin Gummies - Pineapple
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - 1:1 CBD Pomegranate
Gummies
(
2
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - 1:1:1 CBN Boysenberry
Gummies
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - 2:1 CBN Elderberry
Gummies
(
4
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Gummies - Huckleberry (H)
Gummies
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Happy Vibes CBD
HD9 Comfort | Delta 9 Cannabis Gummies
Gummies
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
WYLD Raspberry Sativa THC Gummies | Active
Gummies
(
27
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
47
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Las Vegas, NV
38.0 mi
61 dispensaries
North Las Vegas, NV
43.5 mi
6 dispensaries
Henderson, NV
49.9 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations