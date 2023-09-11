We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Pahrump, NV
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best topicals near Pahrump, NV
Filters
clear all
Topicals
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(877)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(750)
Gummies
(717)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(407)
Accessories
(338)
Show all 97
Dispensary
The Grove - Pahrump
(16)
Brands
RSO
(8)
Escape Artist
(4)
Avexia
(2)
The Original Jack Herer
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(2)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(12)
$50 to $100
(4)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Strain name
Jack Herer
(2)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(2)
Loading...
creative
(2)
Loading...
energetic
(2)
Loading...
euphoric
(2)
Loading...
focused
(2)
Loading...
giggly
(2)
Loading...
happy
(2)
Loading...
talkative
(2)
Loading...
tingly
(2)
Show all 10
(1)
Topicals
8 results
Sort by
Recommended
RSO
RSO - 1:1 Full Spectrum
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
RSO
1g | RSO - 1:1:4 Full Spectrum
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
RSO
RSO - Sativa Full Spectrum
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
RSO
RSO - Indica Full Spectrum
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
The Original Jack Herer
RSO - Jack Herer
Topicals
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
Avexia
Lotion | (1:1) Harmony Pain Relief
Topicals
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Escape Artist
Cream - Lavender Relief (20:1)
Topicals
starting at
$60.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$60.00
each
see all buying options
Escape Artist
Cream - Lavender Relief (1:1)
Topicals
starting at
$70.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$70.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Las Vegas, NV
38.0 mi
61 dispensaries
North Las Vegas, NV
43.5 mi
6 dispensaries
Henderson, NV
49.9 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations