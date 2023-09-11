We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Pahrump, NV
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best prerolls for delivery near Pahrump, NV
Filters
clear all
Delivery
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Accessories
(338)
Flower
(272)
Cartridges
(186)
PreRolls
(156)
Edibles
(120)
Concentrates
(68)
Other
(54)
Show all 18
Dispensary
The Grove - Pahrump
(156)
Brands
Kannabis
(40)
Virtue Las Vegas
(22)
BaM
(16)
Polaris MMJ
(14)
Prime
(14)
DRH
(8)
Find.
(8)
Show all 16
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(48)
High
>20%
(58)
Price range
Under $25
(102)
$25 to $50
(54)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(6)
Loading...
sativa
(6)
Loading...
hybrid
(92)
Strain name
Gush Mints
(6)
Prism
(6)
Wedding Pie
(6)
Diamond Dust
(4)
Gelato
(4)
Grandi Guava
(4)
Orange Push Pop
(4)
Show all 40
Effects
Loading...
happy
(102)
Loading...
euphoric
(100)
Loading...
uplifted
(96)
Loading...
relaxed
(94)
Loading...
focused
(80)
Loading...
giggly
(80)
Loading...
hungry
(78)
Loading...
creative
(72)
Loading...
tingly
(70)
Show all 13
(1)
Delivery
PreRolls
78 results
Sort by
Recommended
BaM
1g | LV Glue
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
New
BaM
1g | Pineapple Breeze
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
New
BaM
1g | Fire Fumez
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BaM
1g | Rainbow Runtz
PreRolls
Indica
thc 25%
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BaM
1g | Hollywood Reunion
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BaM
1G | Blizz Berry
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BaM
1G | LV Kush Cake
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 25%
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BaM
High Octane Gelato
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
1g | Gush Mints
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 30%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
1G | Gelato Cake
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
1G | Grape Cookies
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
Pre-Roll [1g] - Prism (Kannabis)
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 16%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
1g | Redbone
PreRolls
starting at
$13.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$13.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
1g | Sun Cake
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$13.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$13.00
each
see all buying options
Kannabis
Pre-Roll [1g] - Wedding Pie (Kannabis)
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 26%
starting at
$13.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$13.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
6
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Las Vegas, NV
38.0 mi
61 dispensaries
North Las Vegas, NV
43.5 mi
6 dispensaries
Henderson, NV
49.9 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations