We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Payson, AZ
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best accessories for delivery near Payson, AZ
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Accessories
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Cartridges
(224)
Flower
(135)
PreRolls
(105)
Edibles
(86)
Gummies
(62)
Other
(62)
Pre-rolls
(44)
Show all 30
Dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Payson (Rec)
(12)
Brands
JARS Cannabis
(9)
High Hemp Wraps
(3)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(6)
$25 to $50
(6)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Delivery
Accessories
12 results
Sort by
Recommended
High Hemp Wraps
High Hemp Organic Wraps Hydro Lemonade
Accessories
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
JARS Rolling Papers
Accessories
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
High Hemp Wraps
High Hemp Organic Wraps Strawberry Milk
Accessories
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
High Hemp Wraps
High Hemp Organic Wraps Honeypot Swirl
Accessories
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
JARS Rolling Tray RT 66
Accessories
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
JARS Rolling Tray Black
Accessories
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee 3XL
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee 2XL
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee XL
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee Medium
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee Large
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
JARS Cannabis
420 Tee Small
Accessories
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Cave Creek, AZ
44.5 mi
1 dispensary
Fountain Hills, AZ
49.2 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations