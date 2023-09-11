We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Pendleton, OR
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best beverages near Pendleton, OR
Filters
clear all
Beverages
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(1664)
Seeds
(1562)
Cartridges
(929)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(894)
Gummies
(870)
Vape pens
(707)
Concentrates
(670)
Show all 99
Dispensary
High Desert Cannabis
(10)
Thur's Smoke Shop
(6)
Brands
Gold Dragon Kratom
(18)
Luxe THC
(16)
Simply Crafted
(13)
Magic Number
(12)
North Canna Co.
(10)
The Hemp Doctor
(10)
Harbor City Hemp
(9)
Show all 25
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(1)
Price range
Under $25
(16)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
sativa
(1)
Loading...
hybrid
(1)
Strain name
East Coast Sour Diesel
(1)
Mango Kush
(1)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(1)
Loading...
euphoric
(1)
Loading...
giggly
(1)
Loading...
happy
(1)
Loading...
hungry
(1)
Loading...
relaxed
(1)
Loading...
sleepy
(1)
Loading...
talkative
(1)
Loading...
tingly
(1)
Show all 10
(1)
Beverages
138 results
Sort by
Recommended
Simply Crafted
Sota Drops THC | 5 vials | Drink Enhancers
Beverages
(
44
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Doctor Dabs THC Morning Tea
Beverages
(
14
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Super Lemon Haze 10mg THC Shot | Sativa
Beverages
(
41
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
HABIT 75Omg THC Watermelon Syrup
Beverages
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
500mg THC Mango Syrup | Hemp-Derived
Beverages
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Habit 100mg THC Shot | 30ml
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
100mg THC Grape Lemonade Grenade | 8.5 oz
Beverages
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
BRĒZ
Lemon Elderflower 12oz
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
BRĒZ
Lemon Elderflower 7.5oz
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
HABIT 75Omg THC Syrup
Beverages
(
24
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Workman’s Relief
THC Coffee - House Blend Daily Grind - 30MG By Workmans Relief
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
OPiA | 7-OH Liquid Kratom Shots
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
Rave Kratom | Gold Goddess Extract Shot - 140mg
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Delta-9 Hemp Shots Bundle | 2 Count
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
Rave Kratom | Green Maeng Da Bliss Extract Shot - 2oz
Beverages
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
10
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Walla Walla, WA
34.1 mi
3 dispensaries
Kennewick, WA
36.7 mi
1 dispensary
Pasco, WA
41.3 mi
4 dispensaries
La Grande, OR
41.7 mi
1 dispensary
Richland, WA
48.3 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations