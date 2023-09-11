We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Prescott Valley, AZ
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles near Prescott Valley, AZ
Filters
clear all
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(118)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(1586)
Seeds
(1523)
Cartridges
(1327)
Gummies
(800)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(758)
PreRolls
(623)
Vape pens
(580)
Show all 97
Dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Prescott Valley (Med/Rec)
(314)
SWC Prescott (Med/Rec)
(119)
Nirvana Center - Prescott Valley
(92)
Brands
Grön
(66)
Wyld
(58)
Smokiez Edibles
(39)
Flav
(30)
Baked Bros™
(28)
Wana Brands
(28)
Everyday
(24)
Show all 44
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(12)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(501)
$25 to $50
(13)
$50 to $100
(11)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(10)
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Loading...
hybrid
(4)
Strain name
Watermelon
(4)
Blueberry
(2)
Limoncello
(2)
Mango
(2)
Northern Lights
(2)
Rainbow
(2)
Strawberry
(2)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(16)
Loading...
giggly
(16)
Loading...
happy
(16)
Loading...
relaxed
(16)
Loading...
uplifted
(16)
Loading...
aroused
(14)
Loading...
tingly
(14)
Loading...
sleepy
(12)
Loading...
focused
(10)
Show all 13
(1)
Edibles
331 results
Sort by
Recommended
Savvy
Savvy Gummy 25 MG Guap Blue Magic
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
New
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Mango
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Watermelon
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Sour Green Apple
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Wyld One Gummy 100 MG Sour Peach Mango (H)
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Wyld One Gummy 100 MG Grape (I)
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Wyld One Gummy 100 MG Strawberry Lemonade (S)
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Lemon Drop
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Peach
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday Gummies 100mg - Sour Strawberry
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday BRICKS Gummies 100mg - Watermelon
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday BRICKS Gummies 100mg - Sour Green Apple
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday BRICKS Gummies 100mg - Peach
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday BRICKS Gummies 100mg - Sour Strawberry
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Everyday
Everyday BRICKS Gummies 100mg - Lemon Drop
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
23
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Prescott Valley, AZ
1.7 mi
2 dispensaries
Prescott, AZ
9.5 mi
1 dispensary
Cottonwood, AZ
18.6 mi
2 dispensaries
Sedona, AZ
34.6 mi
1 dispensary
Williams, AZ
45.0 mi
1 dispensary
New River, AZ
49.5 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations