We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
San Juan, San Juan
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best other near San Juan, San Juan
Filters
clear all
Other
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1535)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(894)
Gummies
(793)
Flower
(740)
Vape pens
(703)
Pre-rolls
(360)
Terpenes
(306)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Cush Cannabis
(115)
Brands
Spectra CO
(13)
Prich
(7)
Pulsar
(7)
Vital
(4)
Grav Labs
(3)
Puffco
(3)
Skilletools
(3)
Show all 20
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(1)
Medium
10-20%
(26)
High
>20%
(14)
Price range
Under $25
(55)
$25 to $50
(43)
$50 to $100
(12)
$100 to $200
(4)
$200 and above
(1)
Amount
1 gram
(2)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(12)
Loading...
sativa
(3)
Loading...
hybrid
(28)
Strain name
Skunk 1
(6)
Skunk+
(5)
Biochem
(3)
Granny Mac
(2)
22
(1)
Banana Punch
(1)
Blue Dream
(1)
Show all 31
Effects
Loading...
happy
(42)
Loading...
euphoric
(41)
Loading...
uplifted
(40)
Loading...
relaxed
(39)
Loading...
giggly
(35)
Loading...
focused
(32)
Loading...
hungry
(30)
Loading...
creative
(28)
Loading...
energetic
(26)
Show all 13
(1)
Other
115 results
Sort by
Recommended
Scent Incense Matchbook IN561
Other
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
King Kut Electric Grinder Replacement Jar
Other
starting at
$3.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.50
each
see all buying options
Crud Bud Cotton Buds
Other
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
Ceramic Coil Cartridge
Other
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Zour Runt Kief 1 Gr.
Other
starting at
$8.96
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.96
each
see all buying options
Kill Your Culture Rolling Tray 7" x 5.5" / Weedja Board
Other
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Santa Cruz Naturals
Santa Cruz Hemp Biodegradable Grinder
Other
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Hectors Dab Tools
Other
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Turntable 11*7 Tray SA2801
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
Pulsar
Pulsar Farticorn Tray
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
Tray Queen of Concentrates 5.5'*7" SA2352
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
ZIG-ZAG
Tray Zig Zag Orange 10"*6" SA2748
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
UFO 11*7 Tray SA2800
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
Cheech and Chong up in smoke rolling tray 10.75 - 6.5
Other
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
Grav Labs
Grav Labs Concentrate Tasters
Other
starting at
$11.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.99
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
8