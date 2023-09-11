We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
San Luis Obispo, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best badder for delivery near San Luis Obispo, CA
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Badder
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(2)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(34)
Cartridges
(25)
PreRolls
(18)
Concentrates
(10)
Edibles
(8)
Gummies
(6)
Accessories
(5)
Show all 17
Dispensary
The Source
(2)
Brands
Punch
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(2)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(2)
(1)
Delivery
Badder
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
New
Punch
Kush Berries | 1g BHO Badder
Badder
deal available
starting at
$16.20
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.20
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Punch
Platinum Cheesecake | 1g BHO Badder
Badder
deal available
starting at
$16.20
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.20
1 gram
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Nipomo, CA
0.8 mi
1 dispensary
San Luis Obispo, CA
0.9 mi
1 dispensary
Grover Beach, CA
11.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Morro Bay, CA
11.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Arroyo Grande, CA
12.4 mi
1 dispensary
Lompoc, CA
44.4 mi
11 dispensaries
See all shop locations