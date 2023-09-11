We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Pickup
Capsules
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
10MG THC SOFT GEL (10 COUNT)
Capsules
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
LEVEL
INDICA HASHTAB
Capsules
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
LEVEL
SATIVA HASHTAB
Capsules
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
25MG SLEEPY TIME CAPSULE 12.5 CBN (10 COUNT)
Capsules
starting at
$32.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$32.50
each
see all buying options
Care By Design
CBD SOFT GELS1:1 (10 CAPSULES)
Capsules
starting at
$34.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$34.50
each
see all buying options
Care By Design
SOFT GELS 18:1 (10 CAPSULES)
Capsules
starting at
$34.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$34.50
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
VALENTINES X HIGH CBD 25MG
Capsules
(
2
)
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
GELATO 25MG TABLET
Capsules
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
BLUE DREAM 25MG RSO TABLET
Capsules
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
25MG GELATO RSO TABLETS
Capsules
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
BLUE DREAM 25MG
Capsules
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald Bay Extracts
WHITE CBG TABLET 25MG
Capsules
(
1
)
starting at
$46.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$46.00
each
see all buying options
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
50mg THC Soft Gel (10 count)
Capsules
starting at
$51.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$51.00
each
see all buying options
Buddies Brand
THC SOFTGELS 100MG (10PK)
Capsules
starting at
$55.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.50
each
see all buying options
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
25mg THC Soft Gel (30 count)
Capsules
starting at
$57.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$57.50
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Nipomo, CA
0.8 mi
1 dispensary
San Luis Obispo, CA
0.9 mi
1 dispensary
Grover Beach, CA
11.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Morro Bay, CA
11.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Arroyo Grande, CA
12.4 mi
1 dispensary
Lompoc, CA
44.4 mi
11 dispensaries
See all shop locations