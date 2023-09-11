We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
San Luis Obispo, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles for pickup near San Luis Obispo, CA
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(2)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(560)
Cartridges
(541)
PreRolls
(437)
Edibles
(277)
Concentrates
(194)
Accessories
(154)
Gummies
(104)
Show all 30
Dispensary
Megan's Organic Market - SLO
(146)
Perfect Union Weed Dispensary Morro Bay
(131)
Brands
Emerald Sky
(29)
Big Pete's Treats
(21)
Camino
(14)
Froot
(12)
Uncle Arnie's
(11)
level+
(11)
Emerald Bay Extracts
(10)
Show all 55
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(230)
$25 to $50
(27)
$50 to $100
(19)
$100 to $200
(1)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Edibles
277 results
Sort by
Recommended
Wyld
Raspberry Sativa Enhanced Gummy
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
Wyld
WYLD BLOOD ORANGE 1:1 GUMMIES THC:CBC
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$23.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$23.00
each
see all buying options
GOLDMINE
(PROMO) ANTI-GRAVITY WILD STRAWBERRY GUMMY (1PK)
Edibles
starting at
$0.01
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.01
each
see all buying options
Breez
NIGHTTIME TABLETS (2PK)
Edibles
starting at
$3.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.50
each
see all buying options
Breez
CINNAMON CBD 1:1 2PK (10:10 MG)
Edibles
starting at
$3.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.50
each
see all buying options
Uncle Arnie's
ICED TEA LEMONADE 10MG
Edibles
starting at
$4.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.50
each
see all buying options
Uncle Arnie's
WATERMELON WAVE 10MG
Edibles
starting at
$4.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.50
each
see all buying options
Uncle Arnie's
CHERRY LIMEADE 10MG
Edibles
starting at
$4.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.50
each
see all buying options
level+
HASHTAB SATIVA 1PK 100MG
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
level+
PROTAB INDICA 1PK 100MG
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Kikoko
BUZZ HONEY SHOT
Edibles
starting at
$5.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.99
each
see all buying options
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
SLEEPY TIME CAPSULE 25MG SOFT GEL 1PK
Edibles
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
Manzanita Naturals
THE FIZZ ORANGE 10MG
Edibles
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
Manzanita Naturals
THE FIZZ COLA
Edibles
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
Pabst Labs
HIGH MIDNIGHT BERRIES (1PK)
Edibles
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
19
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Nipomo, CA
0.8 mi
1 dispensary
San Luis Obispo, CA
0.9 mi
1 dispensary
Grover Beach, CA
11.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Morro Bay, CA
11.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Arroyo Grande, CA
12.4 mi
1 dispensary
Lompoc, CA
44.4 mi
11 dispensaries
See all shop locations