Best topicals for pickup near San Luis Obispo, CA
Pickup
Topicals
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Deals
(4)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(560)
Cartridges
(541)
PreRolls
(437)
Edibles
(277)
Concentrates
(194)
Accessories
(154)
Gummies
(104)
Show all 30
Dispensary
Megan's Organic Market - SLO
(24)
Perfect Union Weed Dispensary Morro Bay
(14)
Brands
OM.
(7)
CAD
(6)
Sweet ReLeaf
(5)
Liquid Flower
(4)
Rasta Empire
(3)
Care By Design
(2)
High Gorgeous
(2)
Show all 15
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(17)
$25 to $50
(15)
$50 to $100
(5)
$100 to $200
(1)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Topicals
38 results
CAD
MIMOSA CREAM 0.5 OZ
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$14.40
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$14.40
each
see all buying options
CAD
P.U.R.E. SOUL SOAK BATH SALT
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$17.60
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$17.60
each
see all buying options
CAD
NANAS TROPICAL ROLL ON
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$41.60
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$41.60
each
see all buying options
CAD
MIMOSA CREAM 2OZ
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.60
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.60
each
see all buying options
Buddies Brand
FIRE & ICE THC RICH SINGLE USE
Topicals
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
MARY'S MEDICINAL
ENERGY TRANSDERMAL PATCH
Topicals
starting at
$11.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.50
each
see all buying options
Mary's Medicinals
INDICA TRANSDERMAL PATCH
Topicals
starting at
$11.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.50
each
see all buying options
HELLO AGAIN
EVERYDAY (2PK)
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
each
see all buying options
CAD
ORIGINAL GREEN CREAM 0.5 OZ
Topicals
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
OM.
BATH SALTS | EPSOM | ARNICA PAIN RELIEF
Topicals
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
New
OM.
LAVENDER EPSOM SALT CBD
Topicals
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
New
OM.
SWEET DREAMS BATH BOMB CBN
Topicals
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
New
OM.
ROSE GERANIUM BATH BOMB 100MG
Topicals
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
New
OM.
RECOVERY LIVING BATH SALT
Topicals
starting at
$18.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.50
each
see all buying options
Liquid Flower
ORIGINAL TOPICAL TUBE 0.5OZ
Topicals
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Nipomo, CA
0.8 mi
1 dispensary
San Luis Obispo, CA
0.9 mi
1 dispensary
Grover Beach, CA
11.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Morro Bay, CA
11.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Arroyo Grande, CA
12.4 mi
1 dispensary
Lompoc, CA
44.4 mi
11 dispensaries
See all shop locations