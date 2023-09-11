We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
San Sebastián, San Sebastián
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best concentrates for pickup near San Sebastián, San Sebastián
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Concentrates
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Cartridges
(9)
Edibles
(8)
Flower
(8)
Concentrates
(5)
Other
(3)
Dispensary
Flor Verde San Sebastian
(5)
Brands
NextGen Pharma
(4)
Healthweed
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(2)
High
>20%
(2)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(5)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(5)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(1)
Loading...
hybrid
(3)
Strain name
Apes In Space
(1)
Banana Punch
(1)
Northern Lights
(1)
Wedding Cake
(1)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(4)
Loading...
euphoric
(4)
Loading...
happy
(4)
Loading...
relaxed
(4)
Loading...
sleepy
(4)
Loading...
uplifted
(4)
Loading...
creative
(3)
Loading...
giggly
(3)
Loading...
tingly
(3)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Concentrates
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
NextGen Pharma
SkyHi Banana Punch Sugar Wax 1g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$25.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Healthweed
Dablicator Wedding Cake 1g (INDICA)
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$32.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$32.00
1 gram
see all buying options
NextGen Pharma
SkyHy Hawaiian Velvet Sugar Wax 1g
Concentrates
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
see all buying options
NextGen Pharma
SkyHi Northern Lights Sugar Wax
Concentrates
Indica
thc 18%
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
see all buying options
NextGen Pharma
SkyHi Apes In Space Sugar Wax 1g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
1 gram
see all buying options