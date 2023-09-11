We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Best edibles for pickup near Shasta Lake, CA
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(22)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(426)
PreRolls
(392)
Cartridges
(334)
Edibles
(253)
Concentrates
(135)
Other
(109)
Gummies
(80)
Show all 29
Dispensary
Perfect Union Weed Dispensary Shasta Lake
(158)
Vibe by California | Redding Cannabis Dispensary
(95)
Brands
Uncle Arnie's
(27)
Emerald Sky
(18)
level+
(17)
Wyld
(15)
Froot
(11)
Heavy Hitters
(11)
Big Pete's Treats
(10)
Show all 50
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(223)
$25 to $50
(24)
$50 to $100
(5)
$100 to $200
(1)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 ounce
(1)
(1)
Pickup
Edibles
252 results
Sort by
Recommended
BLAZY
ELDERBERRY 100MG
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
see all buying options
BLAZY
BOYSENBERRY 100MG
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
see all buying options
BLAZY
BLUE RASPBERRY 100MG
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$5.99
each
see all buying options
Dr. Norm's
COOKIES N CREAM FAST ACTING NANO MAX COOKIE
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$6.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$6.30
each
see all buying options
CAD
CLEARANCE EVERYDAY 25MG CBD CAPSULES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
BLAZY
PEANUT BUTTER CUPS 100MG
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$9.37
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.37
each
see all buying options
CAD
EVERYDAY TINCTURE
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$9.59
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.59
each
see all buying options
Angel Cam
GRAPE ROSIN GUMMIES (1:1 THC:CBN)
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
see all buying options
Angel Cam
CHILI MANGO ROSIN GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
see all buying options
Angel Cam
WATERMELON ROSIN GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
see all buying options
Angel Cam
BLUE RASPBERRY ROSIN GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.90
each
see all buying options
Rosin Tech Labs
TROP CHERRY SOLVENLESS HASH GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
see all buying options
Rosin Tech Labs
ZAMOSA SOLVENLESS HASH GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
see all buying options
Rosin Tech Labs
BERRY PIE SOLVENLESS HASH GUMMIES
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$13.30
each
see all buying options
CAD
UPLIFT TINCTURE
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$14.39
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$14.39
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
17
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Shasta Lake, CA
0.1 mi
3 dispensaries
Redding, CA
4.2 mi
5 dispensaries
Dunsmuir, CA
36.8 mi
1 dispensary
Hayfork, CA
43.5 mi
1 dispensary
Mount Shasta, CA
43.5 mi
3 dispensaries
See all shop locations