Best prerolls near Sheboygan, WI
Filters
clear all
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(2)
Deals
Category
1
Seeds
(1524)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(894)
Gummies
(774)
Vape pens
(703)
Flower
(681)
Pre-rolls
(360)
Terpenes
(306)
Show all 97
Dispensary
THE Dispensary- Sheboygan
(14)
Brands
Hemp4Heroes
(14)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(1)
High
>20%
(2)
Price range
Under $25
(14)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(3)
Strain name
Ice Cream Cake
(1)
OG Kush
(1)
Rainbow
(1)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(3)
Loading...
euphoric
(3)
Loading...
giggly
(3)
Loading...
happy
(3)
Loading...
relaxed
(3)
Loading...
sleepy
(3)
Loading...
tingly
(3)
Loading...
uplifted
(3)
Loading...
focused
(2)
Show all 12
(1)
PreRolls
14 results
Sort by
Recommended
Hemp4Heroes
OG Kush THC-P Preroll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 25%
deal available
starting at
$9.75
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.75
each
see all buying options
Best seller
Hemp4Heroes
Dogwalker- OG Kush
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$24.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$24.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
House Blend THC-A 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
San Fernando Valley (SFV) THC-A 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
G41 THC-A 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
Ice Cream Cake THC-A 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
Peanut Butter & Jealousy THC-A 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
PunchMintz THC-A Caviar 0.5G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
San Fernando Valley (SFV) THC-A 1G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
Rainbow THC-A 1G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
G41 THC-A 1G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
House Blend THC-A 1G PreRoll
PreRolls
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
Peanut Butter & Jealousy THC-A 1G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
Ice Cream Cake THC-A 1G Pre-Roll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Manitowoc, WI
22.4 mi
2 dispensaries
Fond du Lac, WI
36.6 mi
2 dispensaries
Menomonee Falls, WI
44.1 mi
1 dispensary
Oshkosh, WI
44.9 mi
1 dispensary
Milwaukee, WI
49.4 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations