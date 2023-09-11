We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Sheboygan, WI
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best topicals for pickup near Sheboygan, WI
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Topicals
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Cartridges
(51)
Edibles
(49)
Concentrates
(29)
Flower
(21)
PreRolls
(14)
Topicals
(3)
Dispensary
THE Dispensary- Sheboygan
(3)
Brands
Apothecary by H4H
(2)
The Dispensary
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(3)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Topicals
3 results
Sort by
Recommended
Apothecary by H4H
Warming CBD Topical Creme
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
Apothecary by H4H
Cooling CBD Topical Creme
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
The Dispensary
Delta-8 THC and CBD Muscle Rub
Topicals
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Manitowoc, WI
22.4 mi
2 dispensaries
Fond du Lac, WI
36.6 mi
2 dispensaries
Menomonee Falls, WI
44.1 mi
1 dispensary
Oshkosh, WI
44.9 mi
1 dispensary
Milwaukee, WI
49.4 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations