We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Silverton, CO
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best accessories near Silverton, CO
Filters
clear all
Accessories
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1524)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(894)
Flower
(841)
Gummies
(793)
Vape pens
(701)
Pre-rolls
(360)
Terpenes
(306)
Show all 99
Dispensary
Mountain Annie's Dispensary Silverton
(21)
Brands
Luvbuds
(14)
Marijuana Packaging
(2)
Cannabis Promotions
(1)
Carrie Ludwig
(1)
Flavors
(1)
Kush Kards
(1)
WildBerry
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(20)
$25 to $50
(1)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Accessories
21 results
Sort by
Recommended
Flavors
WildBerry Incense Flavors
Accessories
starting at
$0.22
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.22
each
see all buying options
Marijuana Packaging
Pipe Screens
Accessories
starting at
$0.90
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.90
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LuvBuds USB Charger 510 Thread
Accessories
starting at
$1.80
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.80
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LuvBuds Raw King Size Rolling Papers
Accessories
starting at
$2.69
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.69
each
see all buying options
WildBerry
WildBerry Wood Incense holder
Accessories
starting at
$2.69
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.69
each
see all buying options
Marijuana Packaging
Bic Lighters
Accessories
starting at
$2.69
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.69
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LuvBuds 3.5" Silicone Chillum
Accessories
starting at
$3.59
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.59
each
see all buying options
Cannabis Promotions
Mountain Annie's Chillum
Accessories
starting at
$3.59
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.59
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
Raw Classic 1-1/4" Pre-Rolled Cones 6pk
Accessories
starting at
$3.75
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.75
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
Zig Zag 1 1/4" Orange Papers
Accessories
starting at
$4.05
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.05
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
Blazy Susan 1 1/4" Pink Cones 6pk
Accessories
starting at
$4.49
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.49
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
Blazy Susan - Pink Mini Cones | 53mm | 12ct
Accessories
starting at
$5.19
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.19
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LuvBuds Glass 18mm Flower Bowl
Accessories
starting at
$7.55
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.55
each
see all buying options
Carrie Ludwig
Carrie's Pokers
Accessories
starting at
$8.10
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
4.5" Bulk Hand Pipe | Assorted Colors
Accessories
starting at
$8.25
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
each
see all buying options
1
2
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Telluride, CO
11.7 mi
6 dispensaries
Ridgway, CO
23.8 mi
3 dispensaries
Durango, CO
35.2 mi
11 dispensaries
Montrose, CO
37.4 mi
1 dispensary
Mancos, CO
46.9 mi
3 dispensaries
Pagosa Springs, CO
48.9 mi
3 dispensaries
See all shop locations