We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Socorro, NM
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best prerolls near Socorro, NM
Filters
clear all
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1534)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(894)
Gummies
(776)
Flower
(741)
Vape pens
(703)
Cartridges
(390)
Pre-rolls
(360)
Show all 98
Dispensary
Smokal Smoke LLC - Socorro
(90)
Brands
27 Pure
(8)
Melted
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(20)
High
>20%
(28)
Price range
Under $25
(71)
$25 to $50
(13)
$50 to $100
(4)
$100 to $200
(2)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(3)
Loading...
sativa
(9)
Loading...
hybrid
(42)
Strain name
Sublime
(5)
Road Trip
(3)
Zack's Cake
(3)
Blue Dream
(2)
Animal Face
(1)
Apple Sherbet
(1)
Apples and Bananas
(1)
Show all 46
Effects
Loading...
happy
(55)
Loading...
euphoric
(54)
Loading...
relaxed
(52)
Loading...
focused
(46)
Loading...
giggly
(46)
Loading...
uplifted
(46)
Loading...
hungry
(36)
Loading...
creative
(34)
Loading...
tingly
(31)
Show all 13
(1)
PreRolls
90 results
Sort by
Recommended
27 Pure
Delight 1g Joints 27% (H) 9440
PreRolls
starting at
$0.01
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.01
each
see all buying options
Lemon Cherry Gelato PreRoll 1g 23.5% H 7230
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Strawberry Donut Preroll H 22.4% 9588
PreRolls
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Gelato PreRoll 1g I 24.5% 5712
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
New
Glitter Bomb PreRoll 1g 26.6% H 6843
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
New
Lemon Tango 21.5% S 6405
PreRolls
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
27 Pure
Blue Dream Pre-Roll - 1.00 gram 27%
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Jelly Runtz 1g Joint H 24% 6171
PreRolls
Hybrid
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Durban Poison PreRoll 1g 28.7% (S) 8023
PreRolls
Sativa
thc 19%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Grandi Guava 1g Joints 24% 2983
PreRolls
Hybrid
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
SherbCake 1g Joints (H) 24.5% 1978
PreRolls
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
New
91' Pure Kush x Sherb Head 1g Joint H 26% 3913
PreRolls
Indica
thc 16%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Lazy Jays- Full Gas (S) 25.39% 7862
PreRolls
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Lazy Jays- Cherry Animal Punch (I) 24.4% 9200
PreRolls
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
GMO x Root Beer 1g Joints 26.8% (I/H) 6323
PreRolls
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
6
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Belen, NM
42.2 mi
4 dispensaries
See all shop locations