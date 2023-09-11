We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Somerton, AZ
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best resin near Somerton, AZ
Filters
clear all
Resin
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1535)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(889)
Gummies
(856)
Vape pens
(720)
Flower
(712)
Cartridges
(413)
Pre-rolls
(396)
Show all 99
Dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Somerton (Rec)
(7)
Brands
Wildflower Hemp Co
(19)
Dime Industries
(18)
Simply Crafted
(13)
VAYU
(6)
STIIIZY
(5)
Aventus 8
(2)
TribeTokes
(2)
Show all 12
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(14)
High
>20%
(14)
Price range
Under $25
(1)
$25 to $50
(6)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(5)
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Loading...
hybrid
(16)
Strain name
Jet Fuel
(4)
Purple Haze
(2)
Blue Dream
(1)
King Louis
(1)
Lemon Cherry Gelato
(1)
Lemon Gelato
(1)
London Pound Cake
(1)
Show all 19
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(23)
Loading...
happy
(23)
Loading...
relaxed
(21)
Loading...
uplifted
(21)
Loading...
tingly
(20)
Loading...
aroused
(18)
Loading...
creative
(17)
Loading...
focused
(16)
Loading...
giggly
(15)
Show all 13
(1)
Resin
71 results
Sort by
Recommended
Aventus 8
STRIKE THCA DAB SATIVA – LONDON POUND CAKE
Resin
Hybrid
thc 20%
(
134
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Runtz Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Cart
Resin
(
112
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
STRIKE THCA DAB SATIVA – CARIBBEAN BREEZE
Resin
(
70
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Mimosa Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Cart
Resin
(
63
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Live Resin Cured With Terpenes
Resin
(
21
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Live Resin + Cannabis Terpenes
Resin
(
16
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Kush Mints THCa Live Resin
Resin
(
14
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Cookies Live Resin CBD
Resin
(
13
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin (CBD)
Resin
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
OG Kush Delta-8 THC Live Resin
Resin
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
2ml Granddaddy Purple Live Resin CBD Vape Pen
Resin
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Delta-8 THC Live Resin
Resin
(
15
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Pineapple Express Live Resin (CBD)
Resin
(
9
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Sour Haze THCA Live Resin
Resin
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
CBD + Delta-8 Live Resin Vape Cart | Pineapple Express
Resin
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
5
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Yuma, AZ
10.1 mi
1 dispensary
Calexico, CA
40.0 mi
6 dispensaries
Heber, CA
46.9 mi
2 dispensaries
El Centro, CA
49.3 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations